Sources: Middlesbrough join Norwich, Burnley, Reading & others in race for 24-goal striker

Middlesbrough have joined the race for Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga, with them helping form a gaggle of clubs that comprises Premier League and other EFL sides that are interested in him, Football League World has been told.

Tshimanga is Chesterfield’s top scorer this season but he is currently recovering from a leg fracture and is sidelined.

However, his form before then was hugely impressive, with him scoring 24 goals in 27 National League appearances.

Clearly, he is a player that has levels of talent that are above the fifth tier and, that said, a host of sides from the top three divisions in English football are keen.

Indeed, Football League World has learned that Sky Bet Championship side Middlesbrough have been scouting him and have been impressed with what they have seen, whilst Premier League duo Burnley and Norwich City have also both been keeping tabs on the forward.

Elsewhere in the EFL, meanwhile, second tier sides Peterborough United, Reading and Huddersfield Town are taking a closer look at him, whilst League One promotion rivals Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic are also aware of his talents.

That said, then, quite the fight could be on to sign him and FLW has learned that a bid north of £1m will be needed for Chesterfield to consider letting him go, with him still having around two years on his current contract.