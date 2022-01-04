Sources: Middlesbrough issue defiant transfer message to Newcastle United

Middlesbrough have told Newcastle United to forget about their chances of signing either Marcus Tavernier or Dael Fry this month, sources have revealed to Football League World.

It’s shaping up into a big month on Tyneside as Newcastle prepare to revamp a squad that’s threatened with relegation back into the Sky Bet Championship.

Tavernier is one Middlesbrough player that Newcastle are said to ‘like’, whilst Fry is someone that consistently catches admiring glances for widespread Premier League clubs.

Football League World have been told that Middlesbrough’s message to Newcastle is clear when it comes to Tavernier and Fry, with neither of the pair up for sale this January.

Chris Wilder’s appointment at the Riverside Stadium has coincided with Boro putting a play-off push on track in the Championship, with Tavernier and Fry key components.

Tavernier, 22, has scored once this season in 23 appearances, whilst Fry has featured 16 times in the Championship.

24-year-old Fry remains regarded as one of the EFL’s top centre-backs, though, with Newcastle known to be looking to strengthen that part of Eddie Howe’s struggling squad.

