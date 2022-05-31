Sources: Middlesbrough dig their heels in over player exit after West Ham scouting mission

Middlesbrough are planning on keeping hold of Isaiah Jones this summer with Football League World understanding that there’s a “no-sell stance” within the club when it comes to bids for the wing-back.

Djed Spence is widely expected to depart the Riverside Stadium this summer after helping Nottingham Forest win promotion to the Premier League whilst on loan. A number of clubs in the top-flight are chasing his signature after an impressive campaign.

Giving that deal the green-light is easier for Boro given how impressive Jones was on the back of Spence moving away from Teesside.

Jones featured on 42 occasions in the Championship, scoring one goal and registering a further eight assists, with his performance levels peaking on the back of Chris Wilder’s appointment as the club’s manager.

Football League World have been told that Middlesbrough will not entertain any offers for Jones this summer and have a “no-sell stance” when it comes to bids.

That’s a blow to Jones’ admirers, with many clubs holding a growing interest in the 22-year-old.

It was claimed by the Northern Echo back in February that West Ham had been scouting Jones, whilst there was also reported interest from the likes of Ajax, RB Leipzig and Lyon.

