Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclusive

Sources: Middlesbrough dig their heels in over player exit after West Ham scouting mission

Published

37 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough are planning on keeping hold of Isaiah Jones this summer with Football League World understanding that there’s a “no-sell stance” within the club when it comes to bids for the wing-back.

Djed Spence is widely expected to depart the Riverside Stadium this summer after helping Nottingham Forest win promotion to the Premier League whilst on loan. A number of clubs in the top-flight are chasing his signature after an impressive campaign.

Giving that deal the green-light is easier for Boro given how impressive Jones was on the back of Spence moving away from Teesside.

Jones featured on 42 occasions in the Championship, scoring one goal and registering a further eight assists, with his performance levels peaking on the back of Chris Wilder’s appointment as the club’s manager.

Football League World have been told that Middlesbrough will not entertain any offers for Jones this summer and have a “no-sell stance” when it comes to bids.

That’s a blow to Jones’ admirers, with many clubs holding a growing interest in the 22-year-old.

It was claimed by the Northern Echo back in February that West Ham had been scouting Jones, whilst there was also reported interest from the likes of Ajax, RB Leipzig and Lyon.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Middlesbrough fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23

What year were Boro founded?


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Sources: Middlesbrough dig their heels in over player exit after West Ham scouting mission

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: