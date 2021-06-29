Sources: Middlesbrough closing in on signing of 29-year-old

Middlesbrough are closing in on the signing of Sammy Ameobi on a free transfer, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The 29-year-old’s contract at Nottingham Forest expires this week, officially bringing his two-year spell at the City Ground to an end.

Ameobi made 81 appearances for the Reds, scoring eight goals and registering 11 assists across all competitions, but is among seven players to leave the club upon the expiration of his contract.

Middlesbrough and Birmingham have both been linked with his signature, as he prepares to make the next step in his career and choose his next club.

Football League World have now exclusively been told that a move to the Riverside is in the offing for Ameobi, with Boro set to win the race for the powerful attacker.

Ameobi is no stranger to the North East and Middlesbrough in particular, having joined the club on loan from Newcastle United in February 2013.

Joe Lumley became Boro’s first signing of the summer last month after agreeing to join on a free transfer from QPR, with Neil Warnock now switching the focus to his attacking options.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Marvin Johnson were among the wide players to be released at the end of last season, with Yannick Bolasie and Neeskens Kebano also returning to their parent clubs.