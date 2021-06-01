Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sources: Middlesbrough, Barnsley and Blackburn on alert as Nottingham Forest plans for player become clearer

Nottingham Forest could make Lyle Taylor available for loan this summer with Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley all on alert ahead of 2021/22, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World. 

Taylor only arrived at the City Ground last summer, signing for Forest as a free agent following his release from Charlton Athletic.

The 31-year-old striker started 15 games in the Championship, making a further 24 appearances from the bench and scoring four league goals. However, Lewis Grabban was preferred by Chris Hughton following his appointment, whilst Glenn Murray also found game time easier to come by.

A source has now revealed to Football League World that Forest are prepared to let Taylor leave the club on loan this summer, with Hughton scanning the market to bring in a striker of his own to compete with Grabban.

It has also been confirmed by our source that Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Barnsley are amongst Forest’s Championship rivals that are all interested in a potential deal for the forward.

Taylor struck 11 goals in just 22 appearances for Charlton in the Championship during the 2019/20 campaign, proving his ability to score goals in the second tier.

That promoted Forest to pursue him and bring him in on a free transfer last summer, with Taylor landing a three-year contract at the City Ground.

He’s just 12 months into that deal, which expires in the summer of 2023.


