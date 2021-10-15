Sources: Middlesbrough and Bournemouth track 18-year-old after Chelsea trial

Championship duo Middlesbrough and AFC Bournemouth are both tracking Hornchurch winger Jili Buyabu with a view to a potential transfer, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The 18-year-old was trialled by Chelsea over the summer and featured in a friendly for their under-23 squad against National League side Woking, but despite impressive he was not offered a contract by the Blues.

Buyabu joined Hornchurch, who play in the Isthmian League Premier Division which is five leagues below the Championship, and so far he has managed to score twice and notch two assists in eight matches for the Urchins.

He has entered the radar of the Cherries and Boro, the latter who are no stranger to delving into non-league.

The Teessiders recently acquired Toyosi Olusanya from Billericay Town and Isaiah Jones who has recently broken into Neil Warnock’s plans came from Tooting and Mitcham in 2019.

Buyabu looks to be the latest non-league sensation on their radar but they could face stiff competition from Bournemouth, who currently top the Championship.