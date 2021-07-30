Sources: Medical complete as Barnsley put finishing touches to deal for 23-year-old

Barnsley are closing in on the signing of Aaron Leya Iseka after the player completed a medical at Oakwell, Football League World understands.

Markus Schopp has the task of evolving a squad that finished in the Championship’s top-six last season under Valerien Ismael, who has since moved onto West Brom.

Josh Benson’s arrival from Burnley looks an astute piece of business, with Barnsley now closing in on another signing.

Football League World understand that Leya Iseka has completed a medical with the Tykes, who are putting the finishing touches to the paperwork.

The 23-year-old will arrive at Oakwell on a permanent deal from Toulouse.

Having been on the French club’s books since 2018, Leya Iseka has managed only 21 league starts, with a further 29 appearances coming from the bench.

He did, though, impress last season on loan with Metz in Ligue 1. The forward scored four goals in 21 appearances in 2020/21, but is about to embark on life in the EFL under Schopp in the coming campaign.

