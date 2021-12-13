Sources: Mansfield Town ready fresh Oldham Athletic transfer swoop

Mansfield are set to reignite their interest in Carl Piergianni of Oldham Athletic in the January transfer window, Football League World understands.

Nigel Clough’s side had made an attempt to lure the defender to Field Mill back in the summer, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

However, as Mansfield plot their rise through the League Two table, they look set to turn their attention back to raiding struggling Oldham.

Football League World understands that Piergianni remains on the radar and that Mansfield are considering a fresh approach to sign the 27-year-old in January.

The defender has captained Oldham at times this season and featured in 20 of their 21 League Two fixtures. He’s scored three goals and registered a further three assists for the Latics.

Oldham, who sit 23rd in the League Two table, have the joint-worst defensive record in the division, having shipped 36 goals this season, including five on Saturday in a thrilling 5-5 draw with league leaders, Forest Green Rovers.

Mansfield, meanwhile, are very much middle of the road having scored 24 and conceded 26. They currently sit 11th in the table and four points adrift of the play-off places.

