Sources: Mansfield Town plotting Deadline Day move for Oldham Athletic ace

Mansfield Town are interested in signing Oldham Athletic captain Carl Piergianni before tonight’s transfer deadline, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The Stags are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements before the transfer window closes this evening, having conceded in each of their first five League Two matches this season.

Nigel Clough has already admitted that he wants to bring in two defenders before the deadline – and Football League World understand that Oldham’s Carl Piergianni is one.

Piergianni spent three years at Salford City, making 95 appearances for the club and captaining the Ammies into the Football League in 2018/19.

That season, Piergianni scored an impressive 11 goals in 50 games from defence, highlighting his threat and presence in both boxes.

The 29-year-old joined Oldham in January 2020, initially on loan before joining permanently, and has since made 63 appearances the club.

Piergianni, who scored five goals in 38 games from defence last season, scored in Oldham’s 2-1 win at Sutton United at the weekend.

He is under contract until the end of the season, and Oldham may look to cash in today rather than lose him for nothing at the end of the campaign.