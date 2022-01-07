Sources: Mansfield Town eyeing Burton Albion pair as contract decisions await

Burton Albion pair John Brayford and Lucas Akins are targets of Mansfield Town’s, with former Brewers boss Nigel Clough eyeing a reunion with the duo at Field Mill, Football League World can reveal.

Clough became synonymous with Burton during his time in charge of the club but is now looking to try and achieve similar heights with the Stags instead, with them currently sitting in ninth place in the League Two table after embarking on a run of good form.

He’s looking to add where he can this month to strengthen his side, then, and Burton pair Brayford and Akins are on his radar.

Both players are coming towards the end of their current contracts with Albion, and Mansfield could look to try and strike this month if Burton decide they want to try and get a fee for them rather than try and renew their deals.

It’s a familiar situation that Burton find themselves in as the players have been close to contract expiries before and so another decision is due in the near future.

Mansfield, meanwhile, may well be hoping that they are able to get the duo in as they look to try and emulate the Brewers’ previous climb up the Football League.