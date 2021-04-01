Sources: Manchester United transfer stance becomes clearer as Daryl Dike interest bubbles away

Barnsley ace, Daryl Dike, is catching the eye of Manchester United although the Red Devils’ interest in the forward is not deemed too serious at this stage, a source has told Football League World.

Dike arrived in England on loan from Orlando City in the January transfer window, with the American hitting the ground running at Oakwell and giving Valerian Ismael’s side a real lift in their race to secure play-off football in the Championship.

The powerful 20-year-old has scored five goals in 11 appearances so far for Barnsley, including a fierce strike in a 1-0 win over Birmingham City.

Football League World understand that the performances and goals of Dike are catching the eye of a few clubs in the Premier League, including Man United.

However, whilst figures at Old Trafford are indeed keeping tabs on Dike, there’s nothing too serious at this stage with regard to bringing the youngster to England permanently, it’s purely a case of checking his progress.

Dike’s goals and impact on Barnsley’s season means that, understandably, the Tykes want to keep him beyond their current agreement.

The issue is that they are looking set to be priced out of a transfer, whilst sources have also explained to Football League World that other avenues will prove much more attractive.

Ismael will be leaning on Dike in the short-term, though, with Barnsley looking to continue their push for the play-offs this weekend when they face top-six rivals, Reading.