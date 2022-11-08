Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

Sources: Man United launch scouting mission on EFL player but West Ham in pole position in transfer chase

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz has been on the radar of Manchester United scouts, yet it’s Football League World’s understanding that it’s still West Ham United that lead the race to sign the Chile international. 

Brereton Diaz has been in electric form over the last year or so, striking 22 goals and registering three assists in 37 appearances last season.

The forward has backed that up with nine goals in his first 20 Championship appearances of 22/23, helping Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side into an encouraging position in the race for promotion.

However, Premier League interest isn’t fading at all after a free scoring start to the season that’s lifted Blackburn to second.

It’s Football League World’s understanding that Man United have sent scouts to watch the 23-year-old recently. At this moment in time, though, it’s divisional rivals West Ham that are leading the race to sign the forward, who is out of contract in the summer.

Speaking to talkSPORT last night, Brereton Diaz commented on his future: “I’ll be there until the end of the season. We’re going to the play offs. We’ve all bought into getting promoted.”

However, Football League World has been told that in the coming transfer window, Rovers might well accept £10m for Brereton Diaz given the lingering threat of losing him on a free transfer when the summer comes around.


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

