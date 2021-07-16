Sources: Man City weigh up midfielder decision with Sheffield United, West Brom, QPR and Middlesbrough amongst 10 club pursuit

Sheffield United, West Brom and Fulham are amongst 10 Championship clubs interested in a loan move for Tommy Doyle this summer as Manchester City weigh up the best destination for their young midfielder, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

The trio were all relegated back into the Championship last season and are preparing for 2021/22 under new management. Slavisa Jokanovic has been appointed at Sheffield United, Valerien Ismael is now in-charge at West Brom, whilst Marco Silva has returned to England to take over at Fulham.

A source has revealed to Football League World that all three are interested in a loan deal for Doyle this summer as they look to boost their options in the middle of the park.

However, they are not alone in boasting an interest in the 19-year-old, with it our understanding that Swansea City, AFC Bournemouth, Middlesbrough, QPR, Cardiff City, Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers are all waiting in the wings with an eye on Doyle.

Man City are taking time to decide on Doyle’s next move, but a decision is expected by early August as the new season looms.

Doyle has managed seven senior appearances in the City first team, debuting in the Premier League in a 5-0 victory over Newcastle United in July 2020 and backing that up with a Champions League appearance in the campaign gone by.

The teenage midfielder has been a regular in the City under-21s alongside that, scoring goals regularly from the engine room.