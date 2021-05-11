Sources: Luton Town set to announce 29-year-old’s departure

Luton Town captain, Sonny Bradley, has rejected the offer of a new contract at Kenilworth Road and looks set to leave the club on a free transfer this summer, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Bradley has been with the Hatters since July 2018 and has made 131 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

However, he’s out of contract heading into the summer of 2021 and looks like he could well be on the move despite Luton securing their Championship status for a second successive year.

A source has revealed to Football League World that Luton have offered the centre-back a new deal at Kenilworth Road, but the 29-year-old has knocked that back and is set to leave the club as a free agent.

That’s a significant blow for Nathan Jones and Luton, given Bradley’s importance to them over the course of 2020/21.

In total, Bradley made 41 appearances across all competitions, including 37 in the Championship as Luton finished 12th in the table on 62 points.

Prior to joining Luton, Bradley was well travelled, after starting his career with Hull City.

The defender featured for the Tigers before spells with Aldershot, Portsmouth, Crawley Town and Plymouth Argyle.

Bradley left Argyle on a free transfer in 2018 to move to Luton, helping the Hatters to the League One title and promotion in 2018/19.