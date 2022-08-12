Sources: Luton Town man on Fleetwood transfer radar ahead of potential loan deal

Luton winger Carlos Mendes Gomes is a loan target for Fleetwood as the Cod Army look to add to their squad, Football League World has been told.

Luton are aiming to build on what was a fabulous season last year in the Sky Bet Championship, with them reaching the play-offs, but there may be a chance that Mendes Gomes plays next to no part in what they achieve in 22/23, if Fleetwood get their way at least.

Of course, he has a promotion win under his belt in this country already, having played a pivotal part in Morecambe’s famous journey to League One a couple of years back, and that is what got him the move to Luton in the first place last summer.

But, this site has been told that Fleetwood Town are interested in trying to sign him to add to their ranks under manager Scott Brown, and there could be conversations to be had over a loan agreement.

Mendes Gomes obviously knows the north-west from his time at Morecambe and that combined with the opportunity to perhaps play more regularly could be something he is open to, though he may well want to remain with the Hatters and fight for his place at Kenilworth Road, with him scoring in the League Cup earlier this week.