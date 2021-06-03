Sources: Lincoln City make 13-goal winger offer, Birmingham and Charlton also keen

Lincoln City have made an offer in an attempt to beat Birmingham and Charlton to the signing of Jordan Graham, a source has exclusively told Football League World.

Graham is currently on the lookout for a new club after leaving Gillingham at the end of this season upon the expiry of his contract.

The 26-year-old was a key player for the Gills this term, scoring 12 goals in 39 League One appearances as they finished 10th under Steve Evans.

The winger, who scored 13 goals and added nine assists across 44 games in all competitions, is now attracting plenty of interest heading into next season.

A source has exclusively revealed to Football League World that Lincoln City have made an offer to sign Graham, with Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic also keen on landing his signature.

Lincoln narrowly missed out on promotion to the Championship this season, losing 2-1 to Blackpool in the League One play-off final on Sunday.

Michael Appleton will be keen to strengthen his squad this summer, particularly going forward, with loan duo Brennan Johnson and Morgan Rogers returning to parent clubs Nottingham Forest and Manchester City respectively.