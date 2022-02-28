Sources: Leyton Orient weighing up move for Ireland-based manager

Leyton Orient are interested in Waterford manager Ian Morris as they hunt for a long-term successor to Kenny Jackett, Football League World has been told.

The O’s started this season with promotion aspirations but now they will be happy to just see the campaign finish with them in 22nd or above, such has been the drop off in form that they have suffered.

Indeed, Kenny Jackett has lost his job in the last week or so and Matt Harrold is in interim charge, but the need for a permanent new face in the dugout was made abundantly clear at the weekend as Carlisle won 1-0 in east London to really draw Orient into the mire.

That all said, this site has been told that Ian Morris could be the man they turn to to try and get them out of trouble.

Boss of Waterford, he has a past working relationship with Orient Director of Football Martin Ling with the pair spending time at Torquay United, whilst he has overseen two promotions in the last three years.

Indeed, his work with Waterford and Shelbourne before that makes him one of the hottest properties in management across the Irish Sea, and Orient could be tempted to give him a shot here in England.