Sources: Leyton Orient on the cusp of beating Salford City to Walsall transfer agreement with medical scheduled

Leyton Orient look set to beat Salford City to the signing of Otis Khan, with Football League World understanding that the Walsall midfielder will have a medical at some point today.

Khan has scored twice and registered two assists in seven League Two appearances, proving particularly productive for Walsall.

Walsall only swooped to sign Khan on a short-term contract earlier in the 2021/22 campaign, but his exit could now be just around the corner.

Football League Word understands that it will be Leyton Orient that beat Salford to the 26-year-old’s signature, with a medical potentially coming as early as today.

There was also interest from the ambitious Wrexham, as they build towards promotion into the EFL.

Khan’s seemingly inevitable departure will serve Walsall a particular blow, with the player more than happy under Matt Taylor, who has Walsall 15th in the League Two table as it stands.

Orient, meanwhile, sit two places and two points better off in 13th under the watch of Kenny Jackett.