Sources: Leicester City join Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth in transfer battle for EFL winger

Premier League club Leicester City are the latest club to enter the transfer battle for Blackpool winger Josh Bowler, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The 23-year-old is at the centre of a competitive chase for his services, with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth still retaining an interest in the wide man, with both clubs being knocked back in January by the Seasiders.

Blackpool’s Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers are also said to be keen on Bowler, who has less than one year remaining on his contract at Bloomfield Road after the Tangerines triggered an option in his deal over the summer to keep him until June 2023.

Following his release from Everton last year, Bowler linked up with Blackpool and excelled in the second tier last season, scoring seven times and assisting a further three goals in 42 appearances.

Michael Appleton though is vulnerable to losing Bowler in the next few weeks though due to his contract situation, which could see the hierarchy at Bloomfield Road look to cash in on his services – especially with a club like Leicester now entering the race.