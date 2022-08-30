Sources: Leicester City and Southampton eye late swoop for influential Burnley player

Burnley’s manic summer is set to continue into the concluding stages of this summer window, with Josh Brownhill looking like he could leave, Football League World understands.

The influential midfielder has started the season in electric form for the Clarets, netting four times and providing a further assist in six Championship appearances.

Football League World understands that a whole host of Premier League clubs are casting their eyes over Brownhill, with Leicester City and Southampton being amongst those interested.

Arriving at Burnley in January 2020 from Bristol City for a fee around the £9 million mark, the midfielder penned down a four-and-a-half year contract at Turf Moor.

Emerging as an important component within Vincent Kompany’s planning going forward, Brownhill has been an integral first-teamer at Burnley since his arrival two-and-a-half years ago.

Predominantly thriving in a number eight role, Brownhill’s versatility and general ability have helped him succeed in a more attacking midfield role over the last couple of years, whilst he has also impressed in a holding role.