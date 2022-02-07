Sources: Leeds United, Wolves, West Ham among several Premier League sides eyeing Middlesbrough transfer raid

Middlesbrough pair Dael Fry and Marcus Tavernier are a wanted duo at the moment with several Premier League clubs sniffing around them, Football League World has been told.

The Teessiders are looking to achieve a return to the Premier League by the end of this season with Chris Wilder seemingly getting them into play-off contending shape.

That said, if they do not go up this season there is always going to be a risk of them seeing some of their best players move on and that could be the issue this summer.

Indeed, Football League World has been told both Fry and Tavernier are of interest to a number of Premier League sides, with Fry, in particular, attracting a host of clubs.

Leeds United are fans of both players whilst the likes of Wolves, West Ham United, Burnley, Brighton, Southampton and Brentford are all interested in Fry, though Boro are believed to want potentially over £20m for him before entertaining offers.

Clearly, though, Boro will want to try and finish this season on a high and with a chance of promotion – likely via the play-offs – to try and keep some of their most standout players within the squad.

An important few months await, then.