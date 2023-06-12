There are three candidates leading the way for Leeds United in search of a new head coach, according to Football League World sources.

Following the conclusion of the Leeds takeover last week by 49ers Enterprises, the board's attention has now turned to filling the recently vacated managerial hotseat at Elland Road.

The club are said to be conducting interviews as of today, with our understanding being that Brendan Rodgers, Carlos Corberan, and Daniel Farke are now the three leading choices for the club's new hierarchy.

Phil Hay of The Athletic recently broke the news surrounding Rodgers and Corberan, among other names such as Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker.

Further reports from the same outlet have since emerged linking former Norwich City, and two-time Championship winning manager, Daniel Farke, with the vacancy at Elland Road.

What's the latest on Leeds' search for a new manager?

Football League World sources have confirmed to us that interviews for the vacancy have begun today (Monday 12th June) and are set to take place for the next few days.

The three managers who are most desired by 49ers Enterprises and the Leeds' new-look board are Rodgers, Farke, and Corberan.

Gerrard and Parker are also said to be on Leeds' shortlist, but are not the preferred candidates in comparison to the Whites' top choices.

However, there are stumbling blocks to overcome with each potential choice, with Corberan reportedly having a release clause in his contract, which is said to be around £2m.

Rodgers is said to be holding talks with former side Celtic, who are in search of a new manager after Ange Postecoglu departed for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Finally, Farke is also set for talks with Celtic regarding the vacancy, but Leeds are interviewing him this week, too, as per the Daily Record.

Who should Leeds appoint as their next manager?

The three main choices all have their merits, and all have good experience in the second tier of English football.

A lot of Leeds fans would rather go for experience over a riskier appointment, but experience only takes you so far as well.

Hay has described Leeds' options as more "conventional" choices, but other "left-field" should not be being overlooked for the managerial vacancy at Elland Road.

If it were to be one of the top three targets, though, then there won't be too many complaints among Leeds' fanbase, you would imagine.