Leeds United have rejected a bid from PSV Eindhoven for Crysencio Summerville, according to Football League World sources.

Could Crysencio Summerville leave Leeds this summer?

According to Dutch outlet FCUpdate, Aston Villa are looking to bring the winger to the club during the upcoming transfer window.

However, Unai Emery’s side faces competition from European clubs, with PSV looking to bring the winger back to the Netherlands.

Other clubs include RB Leipzig, and also Borussia Dortmund, according to BILD.

Summerville is also said to be of interest to Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, as per Phil Hay of The Athletic, who outlined the Dutchman as one of many potential departures during the upcoming summer window for the Whites.

What's the latest on Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville?

According to De Telegraaf, via Football Oranje, PSV are very keen to bring Summerville back to the Netherlands this summer.

This update was provided over the weekend, with rumours that the 21-year-old is back in his home country:

It is claimed: "Summerville's car was seen this afternoon in Rotterdam, The young winger is announced with insistence to PSV, but the price of €12M is for the moment too high for the Boerens."

In light of this, it has since been confirmed to Football League World that a bid of "around £10m" has been rejected by Leeds for the winger, with the Whites said to be holding out for more.

The Dutch youth international signed from Feyenoord's academy set up to join Leeds' youth team in 2020, He starred there for the Whites and was eventually given cameo appearances by Marcelo Bielsa, before becoming a more regular first-team fixture under Jesse Marsch.

The 21-year-old signed a new deal at the start of the 2022/23 season, keeping him tied down at Elland Road until the summer of 2026. He scored four and assisted a further two in what was his major breakout season with Leeds.

Should Leeds sell Summerville to PSV?

Summerville has the potential to be a key player for the Whites next season, and Leeds really ought to try and keep some of their young stars out wide.

Wilfried Gnonto, Georginio Rutter, and Summerville could all be key players out wide for them in the Championship, with the more regular first-team minutes available in the second tier also likely to be good for their development, too.

However, Leeds fans could not begrudge him a move to PSV, who are also competing in Europe, as well as being a team in the country of his birth.

There are other assets at the club that Leeds should be looking to cash-in on, but Summerville is one they should be pushing to keep if they can.