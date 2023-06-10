Leeds United’s Marc Roca is set to join Real Betis on a loan deal, sources have told Football League World.

Marc Roca set to leave Leeds United

There was a lot of excitement when the Spaniard was brought in from Bayern Munich in the summer, as he was seen as someone who could be a big player for the Whites after Kalvin Phillips joined Manchester City.

However, after a decent start, Roca has struggled to adapt to life in English football, and it was telling that he only played seven minutes in the last three games under Sam Allardyce.

The 26-year-old, who impressed at Espanyol before moving to Munich, still has a good reputation on the continent, and a move was always on the cards after Leeds dropped to the Championship.

And, FLW can confirm that Roca is set to return to Spain with Real Betis on a temporary basis, with the deal thought to be at an advanced stage, although it’s unclear whether that will include an option to buy as of now.

Whilst Leeds would have preferred to pick up a fee for the midfielder, who cost an initial £10m when he signed last summer, it does at least free up wages.

Roca signed a four-year contract with the Yorkshire side, so he will still have two years remaining when the loan ends in 12 months time.

Real Betis will be competing in the Europa League next season, and are looking to beef up their squad this summer. They have also been linked with another Leeds player in Junior Firpo.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

Relegation from the top-flight meant that Leeds were always going to be moving a lot of players on, and it’s no surprise that Roca is one of those who is seeking to get away after a tough time at Elland Road since his arrival.

In an ideal world, Leeds would have recouped the money they paid for the player, but it’s not always that easy, especially with many clubs in Europe not in a position to spend like Premier League clubs have.

So, a loan may be the best deal that Leeds can do, and it will free up funds from the wage bill and clear a space in the squad. Now, attention turns to bringing in a new head coach under the 49ers ownership, and there will be plenty more deals on the cards over the coming weeks.