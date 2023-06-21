Internal discussions have begun regarding contingency plans in the goalkeeper department, with Leeds United said to be keeping tabs on Rotherham United's Viktor Johansson, Football League World sources have revealed.

The Whites have announced that Joel Robles is set to depart the club at the end of his contract this month, but the 33-year-old has been invited back to train with the club during pre-season.

Illan Meslier's future is up in the air, with the Frenchman virtually ever-present as Leeds' first-choice 'keeper since being handed a chance by Kiko Casilla’s ban in February 2020.

The 23-year-old recently spoke to RMC, and said:

With that in mind, it is likely Leeds will dip into the market this summer for a new goalkeeper. Leeds are keen on Johansson who impressed for Rotherham last season, helping them secure safety in the Championship with a 19th placed finish.

It was the first season that the Millers had not been relegated or promoted since 2016, with the Swedish stopper at the heart of it, claiming the Players' Player of the Year award for his displays between the sticks.

The 24-year-old earned plenty of plaudits for his performances, and has been rewarded with a call-up to the Swedish national team, although he is yet to make an appearance for the senior side.

Johansson joined Rotherham in 2020 from Leicester City, and he has since gone on to play 98 times for the Millers in that time.

What's the latest in Leeds' goalkeeper situation?

Leeds are keen on Johansson and are keeping tabs on him as a potential replacement for Meslier this summer.

There is expected to be competition for the Rotherham goalkeeper, but Leeds are monitoring his situation, with only two years left on his deal at the New York Stadium.

Our sources have informed us that the Whites intend to recruit largely from the domestic market this summer, with Nick Hammond previously having success in his role at Newcastle United in signing players with experience of English football.

The Whites are also long-term admirers of Karl Darlow (Newcastle United), Freddie Woodman (Preston North End), and Marek Rodak (Fulham) and discussions regarding the trio are also believed to have taken place, although they are not thought to be Leeds' first choice options and a move for them is currently deemed as unlikely.

Would Johansson be a good signing for Leeds?

Johansson is one of the best shot stoppers in the division, and would be an excellent signing for Leeds, should they make a move for the 'keeper.

The Whites have been leaky at the back for a while now, and Meslier has not looked as assured as he did in the beginning of his career at Elland Road. Johansson would offer more security in terms of his confidence and consistency.

At 24, he would also be a player still not yet at his peak, with years ahead of him to continue to grow and develop, too.

His goals prevented and post shot expected goals numbers speak for themselves, and he should be a player high on the list of any Championship club towards the top end of the division.