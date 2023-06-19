Football League World sources have informed us that Leeds United have re-opened talks with Andoni Iraola over the managerial vacancy at Elland Road.

What's the latest in Leeds United's search for a new manager?

Football League World sources revealed to us last week that there were three candidates leading the way for Leeds United in search of a new head coach: Brendan Rodgers, Carlos Corberan, and Daniel Farke.

However, one has since been ruled out, with Rodgers set to take over at Celtic, with Sky Sports revealing he will be reinstated at Celtic Park.

Phil Hay of The Athletic reported weeks ago that 49ers Enterprises have "weighed up" Iraola of Rayo Vallecano once again to fill Leeds United's managerial vacancy.

However, a move is unlikely, given relegation to the second tier, he said: "Had Leeds held onto their place in the Premier League, would-be owners 49ers Enterprises would have weighed up Iraola as an option again. The 40-year-old is a free agent after leaving Rayo Vallecano but is most likely too coveted to consider taking a job in the Championship."

Hay then explained that the focus had shifted to more "conventional" options, he added: "In any case, over the past week, discussions at Leeds about Allardyce’s successor have focused much closer to home."

Iraola's move was said to be less likely than the more "conventional" choices, as Hay explained that they are not likely to look at managers without experience of English football, who would be "left-field" options, he added: "Every managerial appointment involves an element of risk, and it might be that new owners want to make waves with their first pick. But the preemptive spadework done last week spoke of a reluctance to gamble the next 12 months on a left-field concept."

What's the latest with Iraola and Leeds? Could a move for Iraola be revived?

FLW sources have revealed Leeds have been back in contact with Iraola and his representatives again and still hope to convince him of a move to Elland Road in "one last push".

They hope to interview him soon, with their first choice Brendan Rodgers now close to sealing a switch to Celtic. Iraola has emerged as the preferred target for 49ers Enterprises.

However, we have been informed that if no agreement can be reached with Iraola, then the club will sharply move on to the former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke as their primary target.

Iraola was the subject of plenty of Leeds interest in February, following the sacking of Jesse Marsch. However, the Rayo Vallecano manager remained with the La Liga club until the end of the season, with Javi Gracia taking the reins at Elland Road instead.

Arne Slot of Feyenoord and Iraola were two of the leading candidates to replace Marsch, as per The Athletic.

They were admired by Victor Orta, but Leeds' new-look hierarchy are still keen to bring Iraola to the club, too.

Iraola is a free agent having left Rayo at the end of the 2022/23 season. The 40-year-old manager also worked under Marcelo Bielsa as a player, where he was captain of Athletic Bilbao for parts of his tenure.

Should Leeds appoint Andoni Iraola?

Most Leeds fans would rather go for Championship experience over a riskier appointment like Iraola, but experience only takes you so far.

A chance being taken for a manager who doesn't have that, but who has a clearly defined philosophy and attractive style of football could be worth the risk.

Iraola fits into that, even though he would be a difficult appointment to make as he will almost certainly have offers at top flight level. He has some Bielsa-isms within his playing style and that will obviously excite the Leeds fanbase, should a deal be agreed.

The board don't have time to waste over this now, and if Iraola says no, then they need to quickly move on to Farke and get it over the line.