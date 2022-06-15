Sources: League Two side set to seal signing of Brentford player

Gillingham are set to complete the signing of midfielder Dom Jefferies from Brentford, sources have exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Having previously come through the academy ranks at Cardiff and Newport, Jefferies joined Brentford last summer, following a spell in non-league with Salisbury, that had earned him a trial spell with the London-club’s B-team.

Although he has yet to make his first-team debut for Brentford, the 20-year-old impressed for the Premier League side’s B-team.

The midfielder scored eight goals in 42 appearances to earn him the B-Team’s Player’s Player of the Year for the 2021/22 campaign.

Now though, Jefferies is set to move on again this summer, as Football League World understands the 20-year-old is set to complete a move to Gillingham, that could be announced as early as Wednesday.

The Gills are preparing for life back in League Two next season, after suffering relegation from League One on the final day of the 2021/22 season.

Jefferies is set to become Gillingham’s third signing of the summer transfer window. Right-back Will Wright and midfielder Shaun Williams have already joined on free transfers following their departures from Dagenham and Redbridge and Portsmouth respectively.