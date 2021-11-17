Sources: Kyril Louis-Dreyfus makes his stance clear at Sunderland as pressure on Lee Johnson grows

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is understood to have made it clear to the club’s hierarchy that he is not happy with the Black Cats’ current form as pressure builds on manager Lee Johnson, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The North East club were flying high at the top of League One earlier in the season but have now slid to seventh after losing three league games on the bounce.

Johnson’s side have suffered defeat in five of their last six in all competitions, including being knocked out of the FA Cup by Mansfield Town earlier this month, and it appears the 40-year-old coach will be in trouble if he can’t turn things around soon.

Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that Louis-Dreyfus, who became the club’s new owner earlier this year, is understood to have made it clear to the Black Cats hierarchy that he is unhappy with the current form.

Pressure is now mounting on Johnson, who will be given the chance to turn things around but sources say he’s on a ‘short-leash’ and there needs to be a dramatic improvement to ensure he remains at the helm.

Sunderland’s next chance to get to turn the tide comes against fellow promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.