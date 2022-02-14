Sources: Key figure in Roy Keane Sunderland talks revealed before move fell through

Sunderland’s non-executive director, and Sky Sports presenter, David Jones was key in getting Roy Keane to have talks over the Sunderland manager’s job before the move fell through, Football League World has been told.

The Black Cats opted to relieve former manager Lee Johnson of his duties a few weeks ago, and Roy Keane’s name was one of the most prominently linked early on in terms of replacements.

Keane, of course, spent time as manager of Sunderland before with him helping them earn promotion from the Championship into the Premier League, but it would still have been a surprise to see him back in the dugout there given how long he’d been out of the game managerial-wise.

That said, his work with Sky appears to have helped him land talks, at least, with Football League World told that Sky Sports presenter, and non-executive director, David Jones helped Keane get the opportunity to have discussions over an appointment.

In the end, personal terms could not be met and the deal fell through, with Alex Neil instead taking the reins on Wearside, with him in charge of the side for the first time at the weekend, in what was a 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.