Sources: Kenny Jackett closing in on Leyton Orient agreement

Kenny Jackett could be announced as Leyton Orient’s new manager as early as today, Football League World has been told by a source close to the situation.

The experienced manager has several big clubs on his CV having worked for the likes of Swansea City, Millwall, Wolves and, most recently, Portsmouth with him winning the EFL Trophy during his time there as manager.

He’s also a man that has earned promotions during his career as a manager in the EFL – perhaps most notably at Wolves where they breached 100 points in League One – and that is what he will be wanting to bring to Orient with them finishing in the top half in League Two this season but outside of the play-off places.

Earlier last week, Football League World brought you news that the 59-year-old was in pole position for the Orient job and this site has now been told that he is set to become the club’s new manager.

Indeed, the announcement could be made as early as today with other names such as Paul Tisdale recently linked with the vacancy at the east London club.

Jackett left Portsmouth earlier this season following their loss in the EFL Trophy final at Wembley.