Sources: Juventus join the race to sign Fulham star

Italian giants Juventus are keeping tabs on Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic in case they fail in their bid to sign his compatriot Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, Football League World has learned.

The Bianconeri are eager to sign a new attacking player in the near future and have cast their eyes over Serbian forward Vlahovic, who is attracting a number of top-flight European clubs at the moment after a string of good performances for La Viola.

Indeed, that fact means that there’s every chance that Juve could miss out on getting him and one of their contingency plans, Football League World has been told, comes in the shape of Fulham forward Mitrovic.

Another Serb, Mitrovic’s form this season has been incredible in the Championship for the Whites with him helping fire them to the top of the league table ahead of the next round of midweek fixtures tonight and tomorrow.

He’s also been in great form on the international stage for Serbia, with him scoring a dramatic late winner over Portugal in their crucial World Cup qualifier earlier this month.

It’s no surprise to see him working up a list of admirers, then, with Villarreal also recently linked, and Fulham will just hope they can keep hold of him for as long as possible.