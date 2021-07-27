Swansea City have held talks with Jody Morris about becoming their next head coach, with the ex-Chelsea man already sounding out players to follow him to South Wales, Football League World understands.

Steve Cooper’s expected exit was confirmed last week, with John Eustace the early favourite to succeed him.

That potential move has collapsed and led Swansea back to a man that came into their thinking instantly after Cooper’s departure in Morris.

Football League World understands that Morris has already started sounding out players to bolster the Swansea squad in the eventuality of his appointment.

Morris excelled with the Chelsea youth set up earlier in his coaching career before linking up with Frank Lampard at Derby County in the Championship.

After delivering a promotion charge and play-off final with the Rams, Morris and Lampard returned to Chelsea and masterminded a top-four finish despite a transfer ban.

The 42-year-old is keen to take on his own challenge now after he and Lampard left Chelsea midway through last season.

Football League World are told that Morris has been considered individually and as part of a duo alongside John Terry, who was one of the first names considered by Swansea on the back of Cooper’s exit.

Terry departed Aston Villa on Monday after working on Dean Smith’s coaching team. However, he cited he would be looking to take a break before setting his sights on full time management.

Morris was open to linking up with his old Chelsea teammate at Swansea, but also sees the job as a fine opportunity to begin work as an individual.

22 things all Swansea City fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 In what year were Swansea City formed? 1912 1920 1928 1936