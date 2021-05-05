Sources: Ipswich Town weighing up transfer swoop for Derby County player

Ipswich Town are weighing up a move for their former striker Martyn Waghorn, a source has told Football League World exclusively.

Waghorn has been part of the Derby set-up since 2018 having joined from the Tractor Boys and in that time has helped the Rams compete for the play-offs with them making the final in the 2018/19 Championship season.

However, things have not been as successful of late with the Rams at risk of relegation this weekend from the second tier under Wayne Rooney.

Waghorn could find himself in League One next year even if Derby stay up, though, with Ipswich looking into securing the services of their former striker.

A source has told Football League World exclusively that the men from Portman Road are currently weighing up trying to sign the forward on a free transfer, with his contract at Derby expiring this summer.

The former Rangers man has been a bit in and out of the side at times at Derby this year under Wayne Rooney but he’s started their last two games in the Championship and, if it is to be his last game this weekend for the club, he’ll be looking to help them secure safety against Sheffield Wednesday.