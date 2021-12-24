Sources: Ipswich Town, Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham among clubs eyeing 27-year-old

Sporting Gijon striker Uros Djurdjevic is attracting attention from Barnsley, Ipswich Town, Millwall, Rotherham United, and Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the January transfer window, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The Montenegro international has followed up his 22 goals in LaLiga2 last season with seven in 18 games for Sporting Gijon this term.

The striker has scored goals across Europe, featuring for sides in the Netherlands, Serbia, Italy, and Greece before moving to Spain but it is thought his physical style of play would make him a very good fit for English football.

Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that Barnsley, Ipswich, Millwall, Wednesday, and Rotherham are all interested in Djurdjevic, who has been offered to a number of different English clubs.

FLW understands that Sporting Gijon are keen to keep hold of the 27-year-old, whose current deal runs until 2023, but the Spanish club will find it hard to resist any reasonable offers for him.

Signing a confident and consistent goalscorer is likely to be top of many EFL clubs’ list of priorities, which could make Djurdjevic an attractive prospect when the transfer market opens next month.