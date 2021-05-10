Sources: Ipswich Town man lined up for transfer exit to EFL club

Colchester United are lining up a deal to sign Cole Skuse on a free transfer from Ipswich Town as his contract at Portman Road ticks into its final week, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Skuse has been on the books at Ipswich since the summer of 2013, with Ipswich picking him up from Bristol City on a free transfer.

Since then, he’s made 278 appearances for the Tractor Boys, but now finds himself in a position where his deal is up and Ipswich are embarking on a summer of change under Paul Cook.

A source has revealed to Football League World that Colchester are lining up a move for the 35-year-old and would be eager to wrap up a free transfer ahead of 2021/22.

The League Two side are laying out ambitious plans heading into the summer transfer window, with Ipswich’s soon-to-be free agents catching their eye.

Last week, Football League World reported that Colchester were also keen on signing Freddie Sears on a free transfer, offering the forward a chance to return to The U’s after a six-and-a-half year stay with Ipswich.

Previously, Sears scored 36 goals for Colchester between 2012 and 2015.

Like Skuse, he looks set to leave Ipswich this summer, with Cook planning to reshape the squad he’s inherited at Portman Road in a bid to get the club challenging for promotion back to the Championship.

As for Colchester, they finished 2020/21 in 20th, needing to improve greatly in League Two next season.