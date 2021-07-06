Sources: Ipswich Town make their move to sign 32-year-old ahead of Derby County

Ipswich Town have made an offer to sign Lee Gregory this summer and are increasingly confident of securing the Stoke City striker’s service, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Gregory, 32, spent the second-half of last season on loan with Derby County from Stoke, but any potential move from the Rams to sign the striker ahead of 2021/22 is in doubt given their ongoing off-field issues.

Despite having their Championship status confirmed, there’s a transfer embargo that’s been lingering for some time now, complicating Wayne Rooney’s plans despite the fact the Rams can still sign players.

The story at Portman Road is different, with Paul Cook working hard this summer to bolster his Ipswich squad ahead of a third campaign in League One.

A source has revealed to Football League World that Ipswich have pitched themselves into the race to sign Gregory, preying on Derby’s stalling start to the summer.

Gregory scored three goals in 11 appearances on loan with Derby last season, showing signs of life in the Championship after struggling to set the world alight at Stoke.

Prior to that, Gregory made a name for himself with Millwall, scoring 77 goals in 238 appearances for the Lions.