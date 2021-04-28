Sources: Ipswich Town join Huddersfield Town in the race to secure Sheffield Wednesday player’s service

Ipswich Town have joined the race to sign Jordan Rhodes on a free transfer this summer, although Huddersfield Town remain in pole position to wrap up a deal for the striker, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Rhodes is out of contract at Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the season, with the 31-year-old looking set for a new challenge heading into 2021/22.

However, old doors could be reopened as Rhodes seeks that challenge in the form of Ipswich and Huddersfield.

A source has revealed to Football League World that League One Ipswich are going to rival Huddersfield for Rhodes’ service this summer, offering the striker the chance to return to Portman Road, where he started his career.

Rhodes made only 10 senior appearances during his time on the books with Ipswich, scoring one goal before moving on to make a name for himself elsewhere in the Football League.

Huddersfield was a happy hunting ground for Rhodes later in his career, with the striker scoring 87 goals in 148 appearances between 2009 and 2012, having swapped Portman Road for West Yorkshire.

It has been revealed to Football League World that Huddersfield remain in pole position to re-sign Rhodes this summer despite Ipswich’s interest, as the Terriers look to reshape their striking options for the new season.

Rhodes, though, has hardly been prolific following spells with Huddersfield and Blackburn Rovers, failing to inspire at either Middlesbrough or Sheffield Wednesday.

This season, Rhodes has returned seven goals in 36 appearances for the Owls, as they fight relegation in the Championship.