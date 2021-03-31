Sources: Ipswich Town and Blackpool monitoring Scunthorpe United player

Blackpool and Ipswich Town are showing an interest in Scunthorpe United winger Alex Gilliead, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

Gilliead – who joined Scunthorpe on a permanent deal from Shrewsbury Town in 2019 – is entering the final few months of his contract at Glanford Park.

The winger has been a key player for Neil Cox’s side this season, making 35 appearances in Sky Bet League Two, scoring once and chipping in with four assists.

Last season, the 25-year-old also scored six goals in 35 league outings, before the League Two season was curtailed.

Gilliead is now understood to be attracting interest from League One. Sources have told Football League World Blackpool hold a strong interest in the winger, as they prepare to strengthen their squad in the summer.

Ipswich Town are also understood to have been monitoring the winger’s progress and situation heading into the summer.

Both Blackpool and Ipswich will be hoping to finish in the League One play-off places this season, with the Tangerines up to sixth after going unbeaten in their last 11 games.

Paul Cook’s Ipswich, meanwhile, sit two points off the play-offs in 11th spot, having gone winless in their last three matches.