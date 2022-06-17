Sources: Huddersfield Town weigh up Blackpool midfielder swoop

Blackpool midfielder Keshi Anderson is on Carlos Corberan’s radar at Huddersfield Town this summer, Football League World has exclusively learnt.

The 27-year-old featured 32 times in the Championship last season with the Seasiders, chipping in with four goals and five assists.

Predominantly operating on the wing, Anderson saw minutes in central midfield as the season wore on, whilst he also displayed his ability when tasked slightly more advanced in an attacking midfield role.

With his contract coming to an end this summer, Blackpool opted to trigger a 12-month extension clause in his contract.

The Terriers, who were narrowly edged from a place back in the Premier League, will be hoping to mount another promotion push when the new campaign gets underway and are considering Anderson as someone who can help them advance in that pursuit.

Sources have confirmed to Football League World that Huddersfield have been monitoring the former Crystal Palace man since January.

The Seasiders are currently without a manager, following the departure of Neil Critchley, and whilst a deal for Liam Rosenior was reportedly close, an update from Sam Wallace from The Telegraph claims that talks have broken down.