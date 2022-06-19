Sources: Huddersfield Town join Norwich and Swansea in pursuit of 21-year-old

Huddersfield Town are the latest club to join the transfer race for exciting full-back Matthew Sorinola, Football League World has exclusively learnt.

The 21-year-old, who currently plays his football at Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, featured 14 times in the league last season.

As per a previous FLW exclusive, Swansea City have been monitoring the left-back’s situation, with a further FLW report crediting Norwich City with an interest.

Now it appears that the Terriers are interested in a summer move for the 21-year-old, that is despite their left-back department looking rather strong with Harry Toffolo and Josh Ruffels as current options.

Progressing through the academy ranks with Fulham, before continuing his education with MK Dons, Sorinola broke through for regular first-team football with the Buckinghamshire club back during the 2020/21 season under Russell Martin’s stewardship.

Scoring twice and providing a further six assists during that campaign, Sorinola proved to be a real attacking threat and a more than competent defender.

It remains to be seen if Huddersfield’s interest revolves around the situations of Toffolo or Ruffels, or whether he represents a more youthful option for the Terriers to consider with the future in mind.