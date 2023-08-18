Highlights Huddersfield Town could be offering a contract to free agent Junior Hoilett, who is currently training with the squad.

Despite a quiet transfer window, Huddersfield is considering giving Neil Warnock the tools he needs for the upcoming campaign.

This potential signing would mark the third time Hoilett and Warnock have worked together, with Hoilett proving his ability at the Championship level.

Huddersfield Town are weighing up a contract offer for Neil Warnock favourite Junior Hoilett, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 33-year-old is a free agent after leaving Reading earlier this summer but FLW understands that he is currently training with the Terriers with a view to a deal.

Huddersfield Town summer 2023 signings

It's been a fairly quiet window for Huddersfield despite American businessman Kevin M. Nagle's takeover going through in June.

Having kept them up in miraculous fashion last term, Warnock was convinced to stay on and sign a one-year deal but the experienced coach has not had much backing in the transfer market.

With around a fortnight to go before the summer transfer window slams shut, the Terriers have only added three players to a squad that struggled in the Championship last season - with free agent goalkeeper Chris Maxwell joining after his Blackpool departure alongside loan duo Tom Edwards, from Stoke City, and Delano Burgzorg, from Mainz. That's despite the departures of Etienne Camara, Will Boyle, and Duane Holmes among others.

But it now looks as though a fourth signing could be announced soon by the West Yorkshire club.

Junior Hoilett latest

Sources have exclusively informed FLW that Hoilett is currently training with the Huddersfield squad and could link up with Warnock on a permanent basis once again.

FLW understands that the Terriers are considering offering the Canada international a contract as they look to give the EFL stalwart the tools he needs for the 2023/24 campaign.

Huddersfield's interested was first reported by Sunday Mirror sports editor Darren Wincoop back in June, with the Championship club said to be facing competition from MLS clubs at that time, but it seems Warnock could soon be set to reunite with one of his trusted lieutenants.

After the signing of Burgzorg was confirmed yesterday, Warnock hinted that more new additions were close.

He told The Yorkshire Post: "We have got one or two deals ongoing and hopefully we can get one over the line. We've got another lad with us as well. I can't see anything being done for the weekend, but we are close."

Neil Warnock and Junior Hoilett

This would be the third time that the pair have worked together. They first linked up QPR, where the attacker was a regular fixture as Warnock's side won promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.

When the 73-year-old took charge at Cardiff City in 2016, he made Hoilett his first Bluebirds signing and once again the Canadian played a key role in getting his side to the top flight.

Hoilett played every Championship game in 2017/18, scoring nine goals and providing 11 assists, as Cardiff finished second and won automatic promotion.

With money seemingly tight at the John Smith's Stadium at the moment, it's no surprise to see Warnock turn to a player that he knows he can get a tune out of and is proven at this level.

The 33-year-old may now be in the twilight of his career and arrives off the back of a tough season at Reading but has more than 250 Championship appearances under his belt as well as 34 goals and 29 assists in the division.