Sources: Huddersfield Town and Preston North End consider move for highly-rated EFL defender

Huddersfield Town and Preston North End are both admirers of Udoka Godwin-Malife and are weighing up a move to lure the Forest Green Rovers defender into the Championship, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Godwin-Malife has impressed for Forest Green Rovers this season in League Two, helping them into the driving seat in the race to secure play-off football on the final day this Saturday.

In total, the 20-year-old has managed 47 appearances across all competitions, with his performances catching the eye of those higher up the footballing pyramid.

Football League World have been told by a source that both Huddersfield and Preston are admirers of Godwin-Malife, with the pair now considering whether to make a move to lure him out of Forest Green and up into the Championship.

Huddersfield have previous for leaning on Forest Green to bolster their squad, having picked up Reece Brown back in the summer of 2019.

Carlos Corberan is likely to be on the lookout for defensive reinforcements, too, with Richard Stearman, Christopher Schindler and Richard Keogh three senior centre-backs set to be on their way out of the club this summer.

In the case of North End, they are embarking on a huge summer.

A couple of Deepdale stalwarts left back in the January transfer window, whilst Alex Neil has also followed them out of the exit door in 2021.

The club are still to settle on a new manager for 2021/22 and have a lot of work to do in the transfer window if they are to improve on this season’s disappointing performance.

Huddersfield and Preston wrap up their season with dead rubber fixtures against Reading and Nottingham Forest respectively, whilst Godwin-Malife and Forest Green know victory over Oldham Athletic will secure their place in the League Two play-offs.