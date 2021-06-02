Sources: Huddersfield, Coventry, Sunderland and Ipswich hold talks over move for 25-year-old

Huddersfield Town and Coventry City are offering Alex Gilliead a potential move into the Championship, whilst Sunderland and Ipswich Town are also talking to the departing Scunthorpe United midfielder, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Gilliead is a product of the Newcastle United academy, but never made a senior appearance at St James’ Park, plying his trade out on loan with a number of clubs before settling at Shrewsbury in 2018.

On the back of the 2018/19 campaign, Gilliead moved to Scunthorpe, who he has played for over the course of the last two seasons.

After helping the Irons avoid relegation out of the Football League, a source has revealed to Football League World that Gilliead is leaving Glanford Park.

It is explained that Huddersfield and Coventry have held talks with the 25-year-old over a potential move into the Championship, whilst League One interest also stands in the form of Sunderland and Ipswich.

Gilliead, who operates predominantly on the wing but can also play centrally, scored once in League Two last season, whilst also registering three assists.

He was, though, more prolific in 2019/20, when he scored six times across the League Two season before it was curtailed.

Over the course of his two year contract with Scunthorpe, Gilliead has scored seven goals in 89 appearances across all competitions.