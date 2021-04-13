Sources: High-profile Swansea City exit hinges on promotion race

Swansea City are preparing to lose Connor Roberts if they fail to win promotion to the Premier League this season, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Roberts, 25, has been impressive under Steve Cooper over the course of the last two seasons, really elevating his game this term as the Swans go in search of a Premier League return.

The Welsh international has made 40 appearances in the Championship, scoring four goals and registering five assists, impressing from his wing-back berth in the side.

However, as the race for promotion intensifies, a source has revealed to Football League World that Swansea are having to prepare themselves for life without Roberts if they don’t make it back to the Premier League.

Cooper’s side, at one time, looked in control of the race for second, but four defeats in their last six games have handed Watford the incentive in the race to join Norwich City in the top-two.

Xisco’s side have been in electric form and have moved onto 82 points, which leaves them 10 points clear of Swansea even though the Welsh outfit have a game in-hand.

There was at least a return to winning ways for Swansea at the weekend as they beat Millwall 3-0, which helped strengthen their grip on a place in the play-off places.