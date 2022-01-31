Sources: Hartlepool United knocked back in bid for Oldham Athletic player

Sky Bet League Two side Hartlepool United have had a bid rejected by fellow fourth-tier outfit Oldham Athletic for their defender Carl Piergianni, Football League World understands.

Hartlepool currently sit 16th in the Sky Bet League Two table, 12 points clear of the relegation zone as things stand and, indeed, clear by the same margin of the Latics who currently reside in 23rd place.

It could be the case that Pools are trying to weaken one of the sides below them, then, with Piergianni making 25 starts so far in the league for his current side.

Indeed, his importance to Oldham is pretty clear, and that has been reflected by the Boundary Park-based club rejecting this advance, with just hours now left in the January market.

Mansfield and Exeter have shown previous interest in the defender, too, but right now it seems as though Hartlepool are the keenest, and time will tell if they go back in with a revised offer.