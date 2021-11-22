Sources: Hartlepool United, Carlisle and Barrow eyeing transfer move for 15-goal forward

A trio of Sky Bet League Two sides are tracking non-league hotshot Marcus Carver who currently features for National League North side Southport, Football League World has been told.

The forward has scored 15 goals in 15 starts across all competitions for Southport so far this season, with him shining during a campaign that has, so far, been fairly tough for the club as a whole.

They find themselves in the bottom half of the standings at the moment and losing Carver could therefore be an issue, with Hartlepool United, Carlisle United and Barrow all monitoring him right now.

The League Two trio are having varied campaigns so far, with Hartlepool sitting in mid-table, Barrow just above the dropzone and Carlisle sitting in 23rd in the standings, eager to get out of trouble as soon as possible.

All of them, then, could do with extra firepower for the second half of the campaign as they aim to climb the league and it could well be the case that Carver is the man they turn to to help them do that.

Of course, only one of them can actually get him if he does move, however.