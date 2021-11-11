Sources: Hartlepool United agree deal to bring in Bromley boss as new manager

Hartlepool United have found their replacement for Dave Challinor in Bromley boss Andy Woodman, Football League World can reveal.

Reports earlier on today from the Hartlepool Mail revealed that Woodman was the front-runner for the Pools job and that a compensation fee was the remaining obstacle that needed to be overcome.

In promising news for the Sky Bet League Two side, then, Football League World now understands that an agreement has been reached over that, and Woodman is now all set to take over at Victoria Park.

Woodman has been at Bromley since March 2021 and helped them into the play-offs in the National League, though they were not able to achieve promotion to the Football League from there.

Of course, Pools were in the fifth tier themselves last season so will be somewhat familiar already with Woodman’s approach and methods and it appears as though they liked what they saw as he looks to succeed Challinor in the north east.