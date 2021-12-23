Sources: Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee eyeing Middlesbrough prospects ahead of January

Hartlepool United manager Graeme Lee is hoping to raid former club Middlesbrough in the January transfer window with Williams Kokolo, Cain Sykes, Connor Malley, Sam Folarin, and Jeremy Sivi all on his radar, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

At the start of December, Lee left his role as head coach of Boro’s U23s to take charge at Hartlepool as the replacement for Dave Challinor.

The 43-year-old has turned fortunes around already in his short tenure – with two wins and a draw in his first three games at the helm – and it seems he’s keen to make the most of his Championship links when the transfer window opens.

Lee spent two years in charge of Boro’s U23s but was involved with the Teessiders youth setup for some time before that and sources have informed Football League World that he now plans to look to his former club to bolster his squad in the winter window.

FLW understands the Hartlepool boss is looking at Sokolo and Sykes as defensive reinforcements while midfielder Malley and wingers Folarin and Sivi are also on his radar.

Pools currently sit 15th in League Two – 11 points above the relegation zone and six back from the play-offs in their first season back in the EFL.