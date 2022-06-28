Sources: Harrogate Town man set for Oldham Athletic switch

Harrogate Town defender Nathan Sheron is set to join National League side Oldham Athletic in the near future, Football League World has learned.

The defender has already been linked with a switch from the Sky Bet League Two side to the recently-relegated Latics earlier in the summer and this site has now been told that the green light has been given to this move.

Indeed, Sheron will now drop to the fifth tier to play at Boundary Park next season, as Oldham embark on trying to bounce back from non-league football in 22/23.

The 24-year-old joined Harrogate in 2021 and has made just shy of 30 league appearances, as per Whoscored, for Town in the time since, with him joining from Fleetwood Town of Sky Bet League One.

He’s also played for the likes of Chorley, Chester and Southport and so he is familiar with football in the north-west and, indeed, outside of the EFL.