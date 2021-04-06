Sources: Further details emerge surrounding Liverpool’s links with Emi Buendia involving Mo Salah

Emiliano Buendia is just one name on a list of back-up options for Liverpool should Mohamed Salah end up leaving Anfield, Football League World has been exclusively told.

The Reds are looking to beat Real Madrid this evening in the Champions League and salvage something from what has been a tough season, with them also still in the hunt for the top four.

There is an expectancy that the summer window could see a bit of a shake-up squad-wise, too, with Anfield Central reporting that the Reds had made an enquiry over the availability of Buendia.

Football League World has learned, meanwhile, that the Argentine is just one potential option the Reds may look at if and only if Mohamed Salah leaves the Reds, with some speculation growing over his future in recent months.

Some members of the Reds’ recruitment team think that Buendia is ‘different class’ on his day but they have some reservations over the price the Canaries are looking for at the moment and so are very much just monitoring his situation as things stand.

Norwich, of course, remain eager to keep him if they can but it certainly looks as though they could have a fight on to do that with many top clubs linked with him this season.